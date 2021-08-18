Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

