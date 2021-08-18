Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

TSE:USA opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$179.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

