Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 263.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPHD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

TPHD stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

