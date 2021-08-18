Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 271.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

