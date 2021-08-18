Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newmark Group worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

