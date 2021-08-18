Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

