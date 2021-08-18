Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

