AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Shares of AMVMF remained flat at $$33.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
