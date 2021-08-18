AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of AMVMF remained flat at $$33.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

