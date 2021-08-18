Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Amgen posted earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 57.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 291,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.74. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.