Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Samuel Lyon Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

