Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.13

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 8643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

