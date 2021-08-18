Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.58.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.59. 171,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,704. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

