Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. AAR reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. 129,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.76.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

