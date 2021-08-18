Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Fox Factory reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.