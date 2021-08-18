Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.63 and the highest is $6.14. Northrop Grumman also posted earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.63 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

