Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.