Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,716,178. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

