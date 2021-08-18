Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Twitter reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,279,975. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

