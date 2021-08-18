Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $295.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

