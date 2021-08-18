Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

