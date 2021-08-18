Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

IDRA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 287,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,968. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.