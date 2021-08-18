Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report $11.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.20 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,057. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.25.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
