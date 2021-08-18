Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berkshire Grey Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berkshire Grey in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

