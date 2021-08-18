Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

PMT stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.