Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF):

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

