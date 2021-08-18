Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$27.67

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. 343,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,716. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

