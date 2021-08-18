Analysts Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Price Target at $7.54

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

MMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $743,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,301. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.