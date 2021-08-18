Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 4,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The firm has a market cap of $724.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

