Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $44.82

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 111,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

