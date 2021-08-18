Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $45.15

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,360. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

