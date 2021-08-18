Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $24.67

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

