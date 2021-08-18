Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

6/21/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

EPRT stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

