Analyzing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Self Storage and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60% CoreCivic -5.91% 4.42% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.11 $270,000.00 N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.66 $54.16 million $2.25 4.64

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats CoreCivic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

