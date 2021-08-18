Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Trading Down 0.3%

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Angel Pond (NYSE:POND)

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.