Angi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,238 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,420% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 1,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

