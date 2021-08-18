Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

