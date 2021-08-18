Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGPIF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AGPIF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

