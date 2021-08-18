ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.