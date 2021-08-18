AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $268.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $278.30 and last traded at $278.02, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.24.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

