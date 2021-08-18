Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,966,246 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $12,346,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,860.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.