AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee Acquires 14,000 Shares

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

