Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 17,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 60,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.93.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appili Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.