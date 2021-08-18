Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,124 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 18.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 164,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 332,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

