Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 122,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.5% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

