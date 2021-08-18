Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,401. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

