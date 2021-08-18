Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $30.12

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $29.09. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 1,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.