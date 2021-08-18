Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Analog Devices 0 3 19 0 2.86

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.21%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $177.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.75 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.29 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.95 $1.22 billion $4.91 33.87

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57% Analog Devices 25.16% 17.91% 9.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

