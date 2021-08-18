Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.