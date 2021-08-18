APYSwap (APYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.06 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00125938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,263.08 or 1.00007137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00885856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.