ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered ARB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ARB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBFF remained flat at $$35.63 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.